 Imagine, take charge and ‘Boss Up’

July 16, 2020 Carma Henry Local News 0

Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature editorial contributions made by local students.

Layla Davidson

By Layla Davidson

This past weekend I attended a virtual nation-wide conference. This conference was hosted by Envision Lead Grow. The conference was about us women in the society to “boss up.” Every day there was a new topic. We talked about self-identification, activism, college preparation, and more. This conference takes place every year from July 7- July 10. It was my first time attending the conference and I was very pleased.

