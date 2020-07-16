 Imagine, take charge and ‘Boss Up’

Growing the Voices of Our Future
The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature editorial contributions made by local students.
By Layla Davidson
This past weekend I attended a virtual nation-wide conference. This conference was hosted by Envision Lead Grow. The conference was about us women in the society to “boss up.” Every day there was a new topic. We talked about self-identification, activism, college preparation, and more. This conference takes place every year from July 7- July 10. It was my first time attending the conference and I was very pleased.
Be the first to comment