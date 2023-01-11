Important Vote-by-Mail (VBM) Information – Deadline Approaching

Sisters, Brothers, and Friends,

Everyone that wants to vote by mail needs to re-request their Vote-By-Mail (VBM) ballots for the 2023/2024 General Election cycle.

Below are the links to request a vote-by-mail ballot for each of our CLC’s counties, a link to find Supervisors of Elections for all other Florida counties, as well as a link to check the status of your VBM request.

We urge everyone to request vote-by-mail ballots to avoid lines, unexpected situations, possible intimidation, bad weather, etc. If you later decide to vote in person, you can still vote in person. If you decide to vote in person, we suggest that you bring your vote-by-mail ballot with you to have it canceled so you can vote in person. It is not necessary to bring your VBM ballot to vote in person but bringing it with you can save time and avoid any problems.

The March 14th Municipal Elections are rapidly approaching. Don’t wait until the last minute. The deadline to request that a VBM ballot be mailed to you is 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023

DON’T WAIT! Request a Vote-by-Mail Ballot

Requests for vote-by-mail ballots must be received in your local Supervisor of Elections office no later than 5:00 pm on the 10th day before an election.Contact your local Supervisor of Elections to request a vote-by-mail ballot. You may request a vote-by-mail ballot in person, by mail, email, fax or by phone. Only the voter or a designated member of his or her immediate family or legal guardian can request a vote-by-mail ballot for the voter. Immediate family means the designee’s spouse, parent, child, grandparent or sibling of the designee or of the designee’s spouse. As a voter requesting a vote-by-mail ballot, you must provide your: name, address, date of birth, signature (written requests only)If an immediate family member or legal guardian is requesting a vote-by-mail ballot for you, that person must provide the above information about the voter as well as the following: Requester’s name, Requester’s address, Requester’s driver’s license number (if available)Requester’s relationship to voter Requester’s signature (written requests only)

PALM BEACH-TREASURE COAST AREA SUPERVISORS OF ELECTIONS (SOE) VOTE-BY-MAIL BALLOT REQUESTS:

Palm Beach County SOE: https://www.pbcelections.org/Voters/Vote-By-Mail

St. Lucie County SOE: https://www.slcelections.com/VOTE-BY-MAIL-INFORMATION/Vote-by-Mail-Request-Form

Martin County SOE: https://www.martinvotes.gov/ballot-by-mail-request/

Indian River County SOE: https://www.voteindianriver.gov/Election-Information/Vote-By-Mail/Request-a-Vote-By-Mail-Ballot

Okeechobee County SOE: https://www.voteokeechobee.com/-Voter–Education/Vote-by-Mail-Ballot-Request-Form

All other Florida Counties: https://www.myfloridaelections.com/Contact-your-SOE

You can also check your Vote-by-Mail status HERE: https://dos.myflorida.com/elections/for-voters/check-your-voter-status-and-polling-place/vote-by-mail-ballot-information-and-status-lookup/

Keep in mind that everyone will need to renew their Vote-by-Mail Ballot requests for 2023 & 2024. Be sure to request a ballot for ALL your eligible elections.

