IN MEMORIAM: Former Detroit Congresswoman and CBC Chair Carolyn Cheeks Kilpatrick Dies at 80

By Lauren Burke

Carolyn Jean Cheeks Kilpatrick, an assertive advocate for Detroit and Black owned business, died on October 7 in Atlanta. She was 80.

By Lauren Burke

Carolyn Jean Cheeks Kilpatrick, an assertive advocate for Detroit and Black owned businesses, died on October 7 in Atlanta. She was 80. The former Congressman first won election to the U.S. Congress in 1996 and served until 2011 after losing a primary election in 2010 to former Congressman Hansen Clarke.

Kilpatrick was elected Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus in 2006 and served as Chair from 2007-2009. Kilpatrick was an outspoken and assertive member of the CBC. She fought for an increase in the federal minimum wage and was an energetic advocate for Black owned businesses. She also pushed for millions in needed funding to Haiti and sub-Saharan African nations. Kilpatrick founded the Sojourner Truth Legacy Project at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation. Perhaps most notably, the former Congresswoman served on the powerful House Appropriations Committee. According to a family statement, “Congresswoman Kilpatrick secured a seat on the powerful Appropriations Committee where, among others, she empowered the people of the State of Michigan with over $1.5 billion in projects ranging from the revitalization of Detroit’s Waterfront, rehabilitation of the Detroit Medical Center, light rail, and Michigan’s universities. Congresswoman Kilpatrick also brought attention and secured millions in funding for many sub-Saharan African nations. In the history of Michigan, no other Member of Congress secured as much direct or indirect funding for the state. None.”

Kilpatrick was a former public-school teacher for a decade and began her political career as a mentee of former Detroit Mayor Coleman Young. She served for 18 years in the Michigan House of Representatives and was the first Black woman in history to serve on the Michigan House’s powerful Appropriations Committee. “Congresswoman Carolyn Cheeks Kilpatrick’s legacy encompasses her decades-long advocacy for her Detroit constituents as a teacher and member of Congress. As the second Black woman from Michigan to ever serve in the U.S. House, Congresswoman Kilpatrick played a vital role in securing federal funds to help the state of Michigan and its residents. In 2008, when the Joint Center launched the Commission to Engage African Americans on Climate Change, Congresswoman Kilpatrick was among a small group of representatives who recognized the importance of this group and offered her support. A few years later, she worked more closely with our organization as a member of the Joint Center’s Board of Governors. Her commitment to addressing the evolving needs of Black Americans, through climate justice, economic empowerment, and community development, reflected her deep understanding of the issues that matter most. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family during this difficult time,” wrote Dedrick Asante-Muhammad on Congresswoman Kilpatrick in a statement on October 8.

The well-known former Congresswoman was born Carolyn Jean Cheeks on June 25, 1945. She was raised in the African Methodist Episcopal Church and was connected to public service at an early age. She was a graduate of Detroit’s High School of Commerce, where she served as class president. Kilpatrick earned an associate’s degree from Ferris State University and a bachelor’s degree from Western Michigan University. She then earned a graduate degree from the University of Michigan. The Congresswoman is survived by her daughter, Ayanna Kilpatrick, and her son, Kwame Kilpatrick. Funeral arrangements will soon be announced.