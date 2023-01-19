In separate incidents in Burkina Faso, armed men kidnapped a group of women and girls foraging for wild fruits

In separate incidents in Burkina Faso, armed men kidnapped a group of women and girls foraging for wild fruits. In the incidents on January 12 and 13, approximately 50 women and girls were taken. Some of the women and girls were abducted about 15 kilometers from Arbinda, while others were abducted from another location in the Soum province. “While out foraging for wild fruits, these wives, mothers, and daughters were unjustly attacked by armed men,” according to the statement. Burkina Faso, one of the poorest countries in the world, has been the epicenter of the violence that began in neighboring Mali but has since spread across the Sahel region south of the Sahara Desert.

Layla Davidson

Submitted by Layla Davidson 

