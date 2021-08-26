Indian Consultancy Firm To Hire 2000 Employees In Next Six Months

NEW DELHI — Board Infinity, an Indian early career training, and transition platform, announced that the company plans to hire 2000 employees in the next six months and grow the paid learner base to 3 lakh (300 000) learners by 2022.

The startup is hiring freshers and young professionals in technology, digital marketing, operations, sales.

“The company has successfully impacted more than 20,000 careers in the last two years through its platform,” the firm said.

“Our programs have 80 percent success in the desired learning outcomes; this has impacted more than 20,000 careers,” Sumesh Nair, Co-founder & CEO, Board Infinity, said.

“This year, we plan to focus on preparing job-ready candidates in fast-growing cities such as Malappuram, Nashik, Rajkot, Aurangabad, Trichy, Ludhiana, Vadodara. The company has been able to achieve a gross annual revenue run rate of INR 35 crore ($4.7 million) and looks to exit this financial year with more than INR 70 crores ($9.4 million) run rate.”

“In the last ten months, the company has shown a growth of 460 percent due to its focus on skilling, personalized coaching, and high placement rates,” the firm said.

“The company has successfully placed students in Capgemini, Tech Mahindra, Genpact, HCL, Accenture, Ugam Solutions, Quantiphi, Math Company, Wipro, Rebel Foods, Lenskart and more.”

The company has also collaborated with educational institutions such as IIM Nagpur, XLRI Jamshedpur, IIM Sambalpur, Shiv Nadar University, Lovely Professional University, and 30 upcoming universities to provide career coaching and interview preparation programs.

The company provides assistance in career transition, finding jobs, campus placement preparation, and much more. They also connect career aspirants with industry experts for focused learning, guidance, mentoring, and support.

With over 1500 top industry experts as coaches on the platform, Board Infinity has hosted more than 10,000 sessions in the last year and guided learners to excel in their careers.

Board Infinity had announced that the company had clocked revenue growth of 400 percent in FY 2020 over FY 2019. Lockdown months (April, May) have recorded the highest growth in terms of monthly revenue, where it grew around 30 percent over March numbers.

“Edtech sector is witnessing upsurge and rapid growth during Covid-19,” Nair said.

“We have been able to grow revenues tremendously apart from the user base in the last three months. Our focus on productivity, high growth, and bottom line have been three factors helping to maintain high cash flows with great margins during these times as well.”

“We have launched multiple products to make sure jobseekers benefit during these tough times. Despite the slowdown in hiring, we have been able to deliver employment opportunities for our learners. Some of the companies hired include names like Sony, Toppr, Andromeda,” Nair said.

(With inputs from ANI)

Edited by Saptak Datta and Praveen Pramod Tewari