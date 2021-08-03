Indian Job Search Platform Indeed India Says 11 Percent Hiring Growth In Q1

NEW DELHI — The hiring in the organized sector increased by 11 percent in the first quarter ended June, said the latest edition of Indeed India Hiring Tracker on Aug. 1.

Standout growth was witnessed in information technology (61 percent), financial services (48 percent), and BPO/ITeS (47 percent) as the job market begins showing signs of recovery from the Covid-19 second wave.

Large businesses continued to dominate hiring activity (59 percent of employers) while hiring by mid-sized businesses saw a decline (38 percent).

Bengaluru continued to lead hiring (56 percent), and Kolkata replaced Chennai at the bottom of the hiring list (34 percent).

The survey was conducted by Valuvox on behalf of the online job hiring site Indeed among 1,500 employees and 1,200 businesses across nine cities in June.

Receding Covid-19 cases and partial lockdowns in Q1 FY22 allowed businesses to operate, focussing employers on roles driving sales and revenue — a shift from the focus on operational roles to stabilize business operations in Q4 FY21.

Roles such as sales coordinator (83 percent of all employer respondents), relationship manager (77 percent), digital marketer (69 percent), UI/UX designer (61 percent), and quality analyst (53 percent) were the most in-demand.

The widespread impact second wave resulted in understaffed teams and increased employee burnout. However, 76 percent of job seekers surveyed did not receive Covid-19-related benefits/compensation packages or mental health support, said the survey.

Appraisal plans were also impacted. About 70 percent of employees said that they did not receive any promotion or pay increase this quarter, with only 11 percent of employers promoting or offering salary increases.

Employers and employees are not on the same page when it comes to future work models. Employers preferred a hybrid work model (42 percent) to remote work (35), while job seekers favored remote working (46 percent) over a hybrid approach (29 percent).

Nearly 51 percent of women compared to 29 percent of men said they wanted to continue working from home, while 52 percent of senior management preferred working from home compared to 36 percent of middle-level and 31 percent of junior-level employees, the survey said.

The number of job seekers and job changers increased slightly over the previous quarter (70 percent vs. 68 percent), with 52 percent at entry-level, 44 percent mid-level, and 18 percent senior level.

Job seeker priorities also shifted, with 25 percent saying salary was their primary focus, followed by career growth (19 percent), learning opportunities/challenges/responsibilities (16 percent), and company reputation (14 percent).

Startup-SME jobs were the top picks for post-graduates (44 percent) and mid-level job seekers (42 percent). While preference for roles in MNCs/large companies (43 percent) was marginally more widespread during Q1 FY22 than during the previous quarter (38 percent), as per the survey.

Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales of Indeed India, said as businesses continue to find a rhythm of working through multiple pandemic challenges, the tracker reflects the resilience of India’s labor market.

“With hiring activity seeing a month-on-month increase, it was interesting to see businesses pivot their hiring priorities from operation roles to sales roles,” Kumar said.

“It is also clear that paying attention to employee expectations will enable them to thrive, so ongoing conversations around well-being and hybrid work are vital.”

