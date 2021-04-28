Iran has realized it can no longer trust the United States.

By Mohammed Khaku

On April 11, 2021, Iran’s Natanz nuclear enrichment facility was struck by an Israeli attack a day after President Hassan Rouhani inaugurated a new, more advanced IR-4 and IR-6 centrifuges for enriching uranium to the level of 60 percent.

Israel’s attack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility coincided with the visit of US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to Tel Aviv.

But it was no coincidence.

It illustrated the Israeli government’s deliberate attempt to sabotage the Biden’s administration’s attempt to resurrect the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

Europeans, Americans, Iranians, and Arabs all recognize that war with Iran is the worst disaster with no end in sight.

But while this Israeli act of terror will not set back the Iran nuclear program, it could impinge on the diplomacy pursued by the Biden administration.

For four decades Israel has torpedoed any move that the United States and Iran might be making towards resolving their differences.

Israel is more intimidated by the possibility of improved relations between USA and Islamic Republic than its nuclear weapon.

Any good relations with Islamic Republic will curtail the billion dollar aid and its importance as America’s watchdog in the Middle East.

So, the Zionist and the neocons in US will make sure that nuclear issue never die; nor will they allow peace with Iran to be achieved.

US and Israel intelligence agencies know that Iran is not pursuing a nuclear weapons program.

The Zionists Israel has perpetrated crimes against the Islamic Republic since the Islamic revolution of 1979.

Just imagine what would have happened if Iran had attacked Saudi Arabia’s oil refineries. There would be widespread condemnation. Of course, there is no condemnation aimed at Israel.

The Zionists have a long history of indulging in terrorist acts. Cyberattacks like Stuxnet that had crippled the Natanz facility a decade ago, In 2010, several Iranian scientists were martyred, after an explosion at an Iranian missile research center in 2011; then there were the assassinations in 2020 of two most important personalities – Dr Mohsen Fakhri Zadeh, a nuclear scientist and Qassim Soleimani, a major General of Al Quds force.

Israel has also destroyed Iraq’s Osirak nuclear reactor in 1981 and Syria’s plutonium plant in 2007.

Iranian nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif labelled these episodes as “nuclear terrorism.”

So why then does Israel continue to get away with these crime against humanity? And why does Israel have the right to possess nuclear weapons over the other nations? Iran, after all, has never started a war.

Iran is surrounded by US military to the East in Pakistan and Afghanistan, to the North in Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan, to the West in Turkey, Iraq, and Kuwait, and to the South in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, the UAE, and Oman.

Both the progressives and moderates in Iran concluded that the United States, then led by Barack Obama, had zero interest in attacking Iran and therefore a nuclear deterrent was not needed. This is why they agreed to the nuclear deal.

But after all the sanctions, and assassinations, many Iranians – including the moderates – believe that Islamic Republic should restart their nuclear program.

The time of diplomacy is over.

The recent attack in mid-April has changed many Iranian moderates who have long wanted a nuclear deal, but now many Iranians think that with these nuclear weapon as the only way to prevent the Zionist Israel and United States from attacking and humiliating Iran.

Iran’s leaders know their military weakness and they too have concluded that the development of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles is probably the only way Iran can be guaranteed of safety.

The 13th presidential elections in Iran is in June.

They will be crucial to any deal with Iran. Iran’s envoy Rob Malley and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan are pushing for sanctions relief and the unfreezing of sanctions to boost so-called reformists before elections.

The failure of the president Hassan Rouhani administration’s promise to deliver economic relief from US economic sanctions has increased the possibility that a candidate who wins will have no intention of negotiation with USA.

Trust has been eroded and it will be up to the US to earn it back.