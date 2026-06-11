Is Anna Fusco Serving Members or Serving Power?

Advertisement

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

For years, Anna Fusco has positioned herself as a champion for Broward County Public Schools employees. To many educators and support staff, however, there is a growing question: Is the public image matching the reality?

Critics argue that a troubling pattern has emerged, one in which influence, relationships, and personal preferences appear to matter more than fairness, transparency, and accountability. Whether these concerns are perception or reality, they deserve serious examination.

Among the issues repeatedly raised by employees are allegations of inconsistent representation, unequal treatment, and an investigative process that some believe lacks independence. Questions continue to surface about the role of the district’s Special Investigative Unit (SIU), the handling of employee disciplinary matters, and whether certain individuals receive protection while others face disproportionate scrutiny.

Some employees have expressed concern that those who challenge authority or speak out against leadership often find themselves isolated, investigated, or targeted. Others point to what they view as racial disparities in disciplinary outcomes and decision-making. These concerns, whether proven or not, cannot simply be dismissed if the goal is to maintain trust among the workforces.

Equally troubling are allegations involving access to confidential information, potential conflicts of interest, and decisions affecting employee benefits. Critics question whether union leadership has always acted in the best interests of the membership as a whole or whether certain decisions have favored a select few.

The issue is not whether one agrees or disagrees with Anna Fusco. The issue is accountability.

Union leaders wield significant influence over the careers, protections, benefits, and working conditions of thousands of employees. With that influence comes a responsibility to operate transparently, fairly, and without favoritism. When questions arise, they should be answered openly rather than ignored.

Many educators have dedicated their lives to serving students. They deserve confidence that the systems designed to protect them are operating with integrity. They deserve to know that investigations are impartial, representation is equitable, and leadership decisions are made for the benefit of all members not a favored few.

This is not a call for personal attacks. It is a call for transparency. It is a call for accountability. And it is a call for employees, union members, and district leadership alike to ensure that power is exercised responsibly and fairly.

The strongest organizations are not those that avoid scrutiny. They are those willing to welcome it.

If employees have concerns, they should document them, report them through appropriate channels, and insist on transparency. Accountability is not an act of disloyalty it is an act of stewardship.

In the end, the question is simple: Are Broward County Public Schools employees receiving the fair representation and protection they deserve? That is a question worth asking and answering.