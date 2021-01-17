Is Drinking Tea Good for Us?

Rather than undermining physical health, tea appears to boost a person’s wellbeing.

The drink is completely natural, with many positive health properties, which vary according to each kind of tea. Drinking green, black or blue tea can make a massive difference in a person’s daily life.

Possible benefits of tea

Camellia sinensis is the tea plant’s name, but its benefits extend to any plant derived from it. The plant has many natural nutrients, which appear in infusions made with it and can improve the drinker’s health. Some kinds of tea have more significant benefits than others, according to their chemical compounds.

Tea acts as an antioxidant, thanks to polyphenols’ effect, which slows aging and helps strengthen the capillary vessels. It also has anti-inflammatory and antibiotic effects and can help against hyperthyroidism. Some evidence indicates that tea can help prevent cardiovascular diseases and reduce the risk of cancer, thanks to vitamins A, B1, B2, B6, C, D, and E it provides. Tea also helps absorb cholesterol, which means it may have an astringent effect. It contains many nutrients, such as zinc, iron, calcium, fluorine, potassium and magnesium.

The ‘Camellia Sinensis’ is a tea plant. *** La ‘Camellia Sinensis’ es una planta de té. (Hugh Hastings/Getty Images)

“There are many different kinds of tea, tisanes, and they all each have their health benefits,” said Juan Manuel Moreno, a researcher at the Institute of Agricultural and Fisheries Training in Spain. “For example, although not extremely popular, black tea is very beneficial for our health, according to several scientists. We have to remember that it is produced via the green tea leaf’s fermentation, and the tea’s compounds get transformed by other compounds. One of them is theaflavin, an antioxidant that has positive effects on our overall health, especially on cancer.”

Whether consumed hot or cold tea, many tea drinkers enter a state of relaxation after enjoying the beverage, even though tea is a stimulant. It helps the body stay awake and focused, thanks to the caffeine it contains. When compared to similar substances such as espresso, tea provides lower levels of caffeine while also slowing its absorption. Therefore, its effects last longer.

Some also believe that it can help with weight loss, as it contributes to the absorption of fat in the body, accelerating the metabolism to a certain extent.

The drink may have relaxing effects, thanks to the presence of L-theanine, an anti-stress amino acid that helps anxious people relax. This substance directly impacts the body’s neurotransmitters, stimulating alpha waves that accelerate and increase brain activity to aid in concentration while keeping the body and mind calm.



“A ginger, lemon and honey tea are extremely beneficial for our health, especially now, during the pandemic the world is facing,” said María Rebolledo, a tea enthusiast who is originally from Veracruz, México. “I drink it because it has been recommended as a natural method to prevent SARS-CoV2. Other mixtures are also good to relax us and make us sleep, such as the ’12 flowers’ or ‘serenate,’ which I also consume.”

Tea by itself is not a substitute for medical treatment. Nonetheless, it is a self-care method for many people across the world.

