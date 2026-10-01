IS THE WHITE HOUSE A CIRCUS?

Advertisement

“When Congresspersons, Cabinet Members, and SCOTUS, behave as clowns and puppets for the president, the White House resembles a Circus.” John Johnson II 09/30/26

By John Johnson II

Imagine Washington beneath a gigantic political Big Top. At its center stands President Donald Trump, the metaphorical Ringmaster. Around him are Cabinet officials, a Republican-controlled Congress, and the Supreme Court’s conservative majority—occupying rings in a spectacle critics say resembles performance rather than public service.

Why a circus? Because circuses thrive on spectacle, distraction, obedience to cues, and direct attention elsewhere.

Critics suggest that Cabinet members become metaphorical clowns, jesters, magicians, lion tamers, high-wire walkers, and trapeze artists—defending performances, making inconvenient facts disap!!pear, or balancing constitutional responsibility against loyalty to the Ringmaster.

Then come the elephants—powerful institutions capable of trampling whatever stands beneath them—and metaphorical poop sweepers cleaning up whatever foul-smelling political mess remains.

Political pundits suggest that Congress occupies another ring, forgetting that it does not work for the President. It possesses formidable powers: appropriations, legislation, investigations, hearings, subpoenas serving legitimate legislative purposes, veto overrides, and impeachment.

Critics report that the Supreme Court’s conservative majority swings on the highest trapeze, interpreting presidential power while belonging to an independent judiciary.

Then something changes. What pricks these Officials consciences? Unanswered questions surrounding the Epstein files? Allegations or appearances of corruption? The pathogens of racism and bigotry? Greed masquerading as governance? Criminality wherever law allows it? Or willful ignorance fertilized by misinformation and lies?

The accumulated stench left behind by the elephants becomes impossible to ignore. The circus’s music stops and ballons pop. Cabinet members remove their invisible clown costumes. They realize they should not fear telling a president when, in their moral judgment, he stands naked before the truth. Their responsibility is to serve with integrity—not to merely applaud the Ringmaster.

Constitutional scholars have emphasized that Congress should never live in fear of a president. Certainly, its members prefer not being labeled clowns—or puppets of clowns. Historically, the Senate is long revered as “the world’s greatest deliberative body.” Such an institution should deliberate as neither puppets, clowns, nor frightened mice.

Journalists have urged Congress to rediscover its constitutional arsenal: investigate, subpoena within constitutional limits, legislate, control appropriations, and, when constitutionally warranted, impeach in the House and conduct impeachment trials in the Senate.

The Supreme Court has faced criticism by public figures to “look in the mirror.” Critics also warn that it must remain an arbiter of law, never become perceived as a co-conspirator in presidential power.

Then the spotlight swings toward the audience: the voters. Citizens are not spectators. Public officials are their representatives. Voters should regard themselves as employers of government officials—not an audience expected merely to applaud.

Political scientists report that government is supposed to be of the people, by the people, and for the people—not of the Ringmaster, by the performers, and for preservation of the circus.

The revelation for redemption becomes complete when: Officials are not mindless performers. Citizens are not spectators. Democracy has never been perfect. Its history contains racism, exclusion, inequality, and contradiction.

But imperfection demands repair—not abandonment—and continuation toward: a more inclusive and perfect Union. The Big Top grows silent. What will finally awaken them?

QuestionWhatYouBelieve!