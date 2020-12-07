Representatives of Israel’s ZAKA Search and Rescue organization and organizers of the Dubai International Humanitarian Aid & Development Conference & Exhibition (DIHAD) signed an historic memorandum of understanding on November 26 in the United Arab Emirates.

The MoU supports future collaborations in response to international crises and disasters regardless of color, race, gender, religion or political opinions.

The two parties also announced ZAKA as Israel’s first participant in DIHAD 2021 in March. DIHAD, a regional humanitarian event now in its 17th year, annually brings together more than 15,000 visitors and participants from more than 650 international organizations.

“We see it as a great privilege, within the implementation of the Abraham Accords, to be the first Israeli humanitarian organization to sign an agreement of cooperation with DIHAD,” said ZAKA founder and chairman Yehuda Meshi-Zahav.

“There is no greater expression of peace than volunteer units partnering for mutual humanitarian aid and assistance, as well as professional training in search, rescue and recovery.”

Founded in 1995, ZAKA has some 5,000 trained volunteers in various specialist units deployed around the country, on call 24/7 to respond to any accident, terror attack or natural disaster. ZAKA is recognized by the United Nations as an international humanitarian volunteer organization.

DIHAD Executive Chairman Abdul Salam Al Madani thanked Meshi-Zahav and Mati Goldstein, head of the Magen and ZAKA International Rescue Unit, “for their trust in DIHAD and its sustainable projects that support the service of humanity. We are confident that ZAKA’s participation in DIHAD will be of great benefit due to their immense efforts and expertise in the field of humanitarian work and the training of specialized cadres in situations of disaster.”



Israeli humanitarian organization signs agreement in Dubai appeared first on ISRAEL21c.

(Edited by Annie Yanofsky and Bryan Wilkes)







The post Israeli humanitarian organization signs agreement in Dubai appeared first on Zenger News.