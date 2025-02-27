It Doesn’t Matter Who is in What Chair as Long as God is on the throne.

Advertisement

FRANKLY SPEAKING

By W. Frank Wilson

The question heard around the world was posed by Elon Musk’s son to Donald Trump : Why are you sitting in my Daddy’s chair?

It is obvious even to a 4- year old that his dad is In Charge and out of the mouth of babes comes the truth.

With Trump being so transactional, it would not surprise me if he made a deal with Musk to allow him to run things as long as he keeps the title and does the Press Conferences.

DOGE is really Donald’s Office of Getting Even!

It is refreshing to see some folk stand up to the unelected, only selected Musk!

The tail is truly wagging the dog, and Republicans politicians and policy makers have the compassion of a killer whale.

It’s time for Barbershop Philosophers and Jawbone Activist to either speak up and show up or Shut The Hell Up!

When you have agency leaders who never lead the Lord’s Prayer or the Pledge to the Flag in charge of millions and thousands of people, we’re in for a Mell of a Hess!

It appears that our elected leaders are in a race to the bottom, and I’ll be damned if they’re off to a great start.

I am convinced if you don’t stand for something, you will fall for anything and millions did!