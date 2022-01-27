It is with heavy hearts that we announce that our “Hero” has transitioned to Heaven.

Mr. Walton Hunter

July 12, 1942 – January 19, 2022

Walton was born in Bradenton, FL, to Millard Sr. and Louise Hunter (both Pre-Deceased). He attended Lincoln Memorial High School, Gibbs Junior College, and graduated from Tennessee State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering in 1969. He married the love of his life “Jo” in 1970 and he briefly relocated to Wichita, Kansas. He soon returned to Florida and has resided in Fort Lauderdale and Lauderhill for over 47 years. He worked at Allied Signal/Honeywell Avionics in Fort Lauderdale, FL for over 25 years designing Drone Missiles Throttle Control Board for Beech Aircraft. He also designed analog and digital Interfacing circuitry for Communication-Navigation before retiring. He continued to work with electronics by becoming self-employed and opening his own business LouHun Computers. He was active in his community as a Homeowner President for United Lauderhill Homeowner’s Association, President and Treasurer of Fort Lauderdale Chapter of Tennessee State Alumni Association, and Chairperson of Urban League Boys Rite Of Passage Program. He also worked at The New Mount Olive Baptist Church in Fort Lauderdale, FL as the Site Facilitator Supervisor. He was a true role model in his community and always had a passion for working with the youth. Anyone who knows Walton adored him.

Walton’s loving memories will be cherished by his loving wife JoAnn Hunter of 51 years, his daughters Denise Lawrence (Tchaka); Jennifer Hunter; Sharon James (Willie Jr.); (5) adoring grandchildren, Gerald (30), Bria (24), Kaleb (16), Jala (15), and Christian (11) all of Fort Lauderdale; Sister Rose Williams of Bradenton, FL; Sister-in-Law, Yong Hunter of Tampa, FL; Cousins, James Goodman (Richanda) of Miami, FL; Alfred Woodie (Beatrice) of West Palm Beach, FL and host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and close friends. He was preceded in death by his Brothers – Millard Jr. and Errol Hunter, Sr.; Sister, Roselee Jernigan and Grandchildren Willie III and Jailyn James.

Interment: Skyway Memorial Gardens 5200 Sunshine Skyway Palmetto, FL 34221