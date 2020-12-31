It’s all a dream?”

A Message From The Publisher

“…and your old men shall dream dreams.” — Acts 2_17 KJV

As we begin the New Year befuddled and confused, I wonder, where are we headed? Disaster is the kismet for such a way as ours. A way filled with disrespect and no regard for life as we continue to fight wars ill-equipped. We’ve divided our communities with conflict-ridden measures, pitting families against government and citizens against police. Who will win?

As if stranded on some God forsaken island, I search the horizon, looking and hoping for a rescue vessel only to be entertained by the ghost ship, “The Flying Dutchman.”

Where is our hope and where is our recovery?

I’m reaching for hope but it’s like trying to hold on to hot steam escaping from electrical turbines used to cool nuclear waste. It cooks the skin from your hands, leaving only charred bones, unable to maintain a grip.

Yet my unconquerable human spirit that comes from a lineage of over-coming suffering and my determination, which is fueled by oceans of ancestral blood, won’t allow me to stop reaching for hope.

This fading dread is coming to an end when I begin to realize that the hope that I’m looking for is in me.

A spiraling of disgust towards our country from without and within, appears to have created a drunkenness in our leadership that has led to a state of ‘delusions of grandeur’, created by an orange man and his minions of sycophants and grifters.

Where am I?

Poor people have no health insurance and rich people can’t afford to pay for home insurance. There are welcoming signs that are begging people, all kinds of people, to move to Tennessee, Alabama and Georgia and people are really doing just that, ONLY to find out that you can’t run and hide from hate and stupidly.

Sicknesses of all kinds do not discriminate. They are finding shelter in the homes of the rich and famous; nobody is left undisturbed in the wake of new diseases and blame.

People in New Orleans still can’t go home because there are no homes to go home to.

Just outside of my office is a homeless camp. I don’t have the heart to call the authorities and have them vacated or relocated. They (the homeless) say that they have no place to go.

Drive-by shootings, homeless people being killed, babies being dragged and separated from the arms of mothers and families, while police killings of Black men still occur like night turning to day and bodies found all over the place.

This can’t be America.

Every morning I awaken from what appears to be a reoccurring dream but with constant reminders from news media. I wonder if it is a dream at all.

It’s got to get better. Nothing ever just happens. There is a cause and effect. Where do we fit into this equation? Are we just the cause or an ill effect of the cause?

Throughout our struggles, there have always been the need to keep us. It is as if we are the soil that life itself is planted, grown and nurtured in. We know that unless you break the soil and plant the seed, if a struggle does not exist, then nothing can come forth from the planting.

When the storms and reality of dreams become too unpleasant, I can understand better the words and emotions expressed in the words of our Negro National Anthem Lift Every Voice and Sing, written by James Weldon Johnson and his brother, John Rosamond. There is one stanza in particular that is suitable for this piece:

God of our weary years, God of our silent tears, Thou who has brought us thus far on the way; Thou who has by Thy might Led us into the light, Keep us forever in the path, we pray. Lest our feet stray from the places, Our God, where we met Thee; Lest, our hearts drunk with the wine of the world, we forget Thee; Shadowed beneath Thy hand, May we forever stand. True to our GOD, True to our native land.

I struggle with dreams. Reality is what fuels my dreams and the reality of it all is you have to have a dream in order to live.

“And it shall come to pass in the last days, saith God. I will pour out my spirit upon all flesh: and your sons and your daughters shall prophesy, and your young men shall see visions, and your old men shall dream dreams.”

Dear God, In the Name of Jesus give me what I need to do my part in helping to make it a better year. In the name of Yahshua, Jesus the Christ. Amen.

“Happy New Year