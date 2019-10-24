J.A. Biztown prepares Kids for the Future

Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

By Brielle Henry

Earlier this month, the 5th graders at my school spent the day at J.A. Biz Town. It’s like a mini city inside of one building.

All of the students had a job at one of the businesses. There are over 20 companies inside. We even got a bank account with a working debit card. We learned how to deposit paychecks and keep track of our money.

My favorite part was my lunch break. You get to eat in a Chik-fil-A cafeteria with your friends and use your money to buy things from different stores. It was a really fun field trip!

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.