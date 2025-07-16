Jack and Jill of America, Inc. Southeastern Region to Host 2025 Mothers’ Conference in Miami

Advertisement

From Jessica Garrett Modkins

jgm@hiprockstar.com

MIAMI, FL (July 14, 2025) — The Southeastern Region of Jack and Jill of America, Inc., encompassing 52 chapters across Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, and Tennessee, will convene its highly anticipated 34th Biennial Southeastern Region Mothers’ Regional Conference in Miami, Florida, from July 17–20, 2025.

Hosted by the Miami and South Miami Chapters, the four-day conference will bring together nearly 500 member families for leadership development, strategic planning, and collective service. With the theme “The Legacy We Lead,” the conference serves as a vital platform for Jack and Jill mothers to strengthen bonds, exchange ideas, and reaffirm the organization’s commitment to preparing children for leadership and success.

“The Southeastern Region Mothers’ Regional Conference is more than a gathering—it’s a movement to empower families and uplift communities,” said Takeysha Lewis, Regional Director of the Southeastern Region of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. “Together, we foster growth, connection, and service across our five-state footprint.”

Conference objectives include:

Creating a collaborative forum around the shared mission of serving all children and families.

Promoting teamwork and communication among Southeastern Region Chapters.

Participating in meaningful, collective community service.

Founded in 1938, Jack and Jill of America, Inc. is a nationally recognized organization dedicated to nurturing future African American leaders by strengthening children through leadership development, volunteer service, philanthropic giving, and civic duty. With 271 chapters and more than 50,000 members across the United States, the organization remains a pillar in advocating for children and enriching Black family life.

For more information on the Southeastern Region of Jack and Jill of America, Inc., please.