James C. Boyd Funeral Home Services

FOREMAN

Funeral services for the JR Forman – 80 were held October 8 at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Rev. Williams Ramsey officiating.

HENRY- Not Pictured

Funeral services for the Kenneth Lloyd Henry – 83.

HOUSTON- Not Pictured

Funeral services for the Christina Houston – 34.

KNOWLES

Funeral services for the Jonathan L. Knowles – 96 were held October 15th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Pastor Willet Mitchell officiating.

PERITDJE – Not Pictured

Funeral services for the Baby Miracle Petitdje.

SMITH

Funeral services for the Robert Smith, Jr. – 64 were held October 14th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Bishop Claude Dukes, Jr officiating.