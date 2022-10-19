James C. Boyd Funeral Home Services

FOREMAN
Funeral services for the JR Forman – 80 were held October 8 at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Rev. Williams Ramsey officiating.
HENRY- Not Pictured
Funeral services for the Kenneth Lloyd Henry – 83.
HOUSTON- Not Pictured
Funeral services for the Christina Houston – 34.
KNOWLES
Funeral services for the Jonathan L. Knowles – 96 were held October 15th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Pastor Willet Mitchell officiating.
PERITDJE – Not Pictured
Funeral services for the Baby Miracle Petitdje.
SMITH
Funeral services for the Robert Smith, Jr. – 64 were held October 14th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Bishop Claude Dukes, Jr officiating.
THOMPSON
Funeral services for the Alladin A. Thompson – 68 were held October 8th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Pastor Howard Edmond officiating.
