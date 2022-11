AIKENS

Funeral services for the Deaconess Mary Alice Aikens – 64 were held November 5th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Pastor Ron Harper officiating.

GAINES

Funeral services for the Clifton “Bipp” Andrea Gaines – 58 were held November 3rd at Brown’s Funeral Services, Inc., with Pastor Dr. Alvera J. Parrish officiating.