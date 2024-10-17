James C. Boyd Funeral Home Services

October 17, 2024

Keith Eugene Ervin – 61   Funeral services was held October 12th  at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Pastor D.R. Hill officiating.

 

Jermaine D. Habersham, Sr. – 46   Funeral service was held October 14th at James C. Boyd Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Homer Pew, Jr officiating.

 

Dennis E. Jackson     Funeral service was held October 12th at Mt. Hermon African Methodist Episcopal (A>M>E>) Church with Elder Rev. Dr. Henry E. Green, Jr officiating.

 

Bessie Elizabeth Rentz – 86   Funeral services was held October 12th at Mt. Zion African Methodist Episcopal Church with Rev. Vernon Shazier, Sr officiating.

 

Shadresse Lawaun Scott – 56  Funeral service was held October 12th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Dr. William T. Jackson officiating.

 

Reggie Simpkins – 45  Funeral service was held October 12th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Pastor Alvin Simpkins officiating

