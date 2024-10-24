James C. Boyd Funeral Home Services

Infantryman PFC William Robert Clark – 64 Funeral services was held October 18th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Pastor Barney Harden officiating.

Johann B. English – 68 Funeral service was held October 19th at James C. Boyd Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Marcia English-Police officiating.

Franklin “J1” Roach Fulcher – 63 Funeral service was held October 19th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Dr. Terry Blunt officiating.

Diedre Larrina Johnson – 35. – Not Picture

Ernest McLamore, Jr – 48 Funeral services was held October 19 at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel.

Joyce L. Hughes-McIntyre – 78 Funeral service was held October 19th at Ascension Peace Presbyterian Church with Pastor Tony Dooley McMillian officiating.

Kimberly Ann Murray – 59. – Not Picture