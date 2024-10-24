James C. Boyd Funeral Home Services

Infantryman PFC William Robert Clark – 64    Funeral services was held October 18th  at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Pastor Barney Harden officiating.

 

Johann B. English – 68    Funeral service was held October 19th  at James C. Boyd Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Marcia English-Police officiating.

 

Franklin “J1” Roach Fulcher – 63      Funeral service was held October 19th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Dr. Terry Blunt officiating.

 

Diedre Larrina Johnson – 35. – Not Picture

 

Ernest McLamore, Jr – 48   Funeral services was held October 19 at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel.

 

Joyce L. Hughes-McIntyre – 78   Funeral service was held October 19th at Ascension Peace Presbyterian Church with Pastor Tony Dooley McMillian officiating.

 

Kimberly Ann Murray – 59. – Not Picture

 

Rose Stubbs – 75    Funeral service was held October 19th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Pastor Janet Turnquest officiating.

