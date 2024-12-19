James C. Boyd Funeral Home Services

James Earl Burnett, Jr. – 79 Funeral service was held December 14th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Rev. Joyce Wright officiating.

Charles Edward Duff – 62 Funeral service was held December 14th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Min. Corey L. Glover officiating.

Not Pictured – Kesha Deanne Ferguson – 47.

Ricki Jerome Gardener – 69 Funeral service was held December 14th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Rev. James Darling officiating.