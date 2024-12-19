James C. Boyd Funeral Home Services

December 19, 2024 Carma Henry Obituaries 0

James Earl Burnett, Jr. – 79    Funeral service was held December 14th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Rev. Joyce Wright officiating.

 

Charles Edward Duff – 62    Funeral service was held December 14th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Min. Corey L. Glover officiating.

 

Not Pictured – Kesha Deanne Ferguson – 47.

 

Ricki Jerome Gardener – 69    Funeral service was held December 14th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Rev. James Darling officiating.

 

Larry G. “The Carpet Man” Williams, Sr – 70   Funeral service was held December 13th at Mt. Olivet Seventh-Day Adventist Church with Pastor Lester A. Parkinson officiating.

