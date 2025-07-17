James C. Boyd Funeral Home Services

Not Pictured – Andriel Anderson – 28.
Not Pictured – Keiosha Anderson – 26.
Not Pictured – Baby boy Kyriq Bccford – 10 months old.
Not Pictured – Princess Kiaora Beckford – 3.
Not Pictured – Larry Boynton – Funeral service will held July 22nd at James C. Funeral Home.
Georgia Ephord – Funeral service will be held July 26 at James C. Boyd Funeral Home
Min. Ronnie Flourney – Funeral service will be held July 25th at James C. Boyd Funeral Home.
Johnnie Fluellen, Jr. – 90 – Funeral service was held July 12th at James C. Boyd’ Memorial Chapel with Bishop Tony D. Mitchell officiating.
Carolyn Denise Freeman – Funeral service was held July 19th at I Am Kingdom Ministries International.
Freddie Griffin – Funeral service was held July 19th at James C. Boyd Funeral Home.
Not Pictured – Baby Boy Leonidas Hanniford – 4 month
Cornelius Jess “Jerk Boy” Johnson, Jr. – 31 Funeral service was held July 12th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Apostle Jeffrise Jackon, officiating.
Johnnie Mae Lee – 84 – Funeral service was held July 12th at New Covenant Deliverance Cathedral with Apostle Robert Bell officiating,
Dosie Lee Miller – Funeral services was held July 19th at First Baptist Church Piney Grove.
Not Pictured – Vivian A. Smith.
Not Pictured – Ernest Spry- Funeral service was held July 18th at James C. Boyd Funeral Home.
Vivian B. Washington – Funeral service will be held July 25th at James C. Boyd Funeral Home.
Not Pictured – Leedell Wimbush – 82.