James C. Boyd Funeral Home Services

    Not Pictured – Andriel Anderson – 28.

    Not Pictured – Keiosha Anderson – 26.

    Not Pictured – Baby boy Kyriq Bccford – 10 months old.

    Not Pictured – Princess Kiaora Beckford – 3.

    Not Pictured – Larry Boynton – Funeral service will  held July 22nd at James C. Funeral Home.

    Georgia EphordFuneral service will be held July 26 at James C. Boyd Funeral Home

    Min. Ronnie FlourneyFuneral service will be held July 25th at James C. Boyd Funeral Home.

    Johnnie Fluellen, Jr. – 90 –  Funeral service was held July 12th at James C. Boyd’ Memorial Chapel with Bishop Tony D. Mitchell officiating.

    Carolyn Denise FreemanFuneral service was  held July 19th at I Am Kingdom Ministries International.

    Freddie GriffinFuneral service was held July 19th at James C. Boyd Funeral Home.

    Not Pictured – Baby Boy Leonidas Hanniford – 4 month

    Cornelius Jess “Jerk Boy” Johnson, Jr. – 31 Funeral service was held July 12th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Apostle Jeffrise Jackon, officiating.

    Johnnie Mae Lee – 84Funeral service was held July 12th at New Covenant Deliverance Cathedral with Apostle Robert Bell officiating,

    Dosie Lee Miller – Funeral services was held July 19th at First Baptist Church Piney Grove.

    Not Pictured – Vivian A. Smith.

    Not Pictured – Ernest Spry-  Funeral service was held July 18th at James C. Boyd Funeral Home.

    Vivian B. Washington – Funeral service will be held July 25th at James C. Boyd Funeral Home.

    Not Pictured – Leedell Wimbush – 82.

