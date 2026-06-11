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    James C. Boyd Funeral Home Services

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    Floyd  Edward Brimage, Sr. Celebrating the Life June 6 at Church of the Lord Jesus Christ of the  Apostolic Faitgt, Bishop Omega Shelton, Pastor & General Overseer.

    Alana Deanne Jones – 41 Forever In Our Hearts Celebration was held June 6 at James C. Boyd Funeral Home.

    Solomon Job McCogg – 49  Funeral Service  was held June 8th at James C. Boyd’s  Funeral  Home Chapel.

    Robbie Nell Vinson – 84  Celebration  Of Life  was held June 6 at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Rev. Henry E. Green, III officiating

     

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    Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

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