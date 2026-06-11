James C. Boyd Funeral Home Services

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Floyd Edward Brimage, Sr. Celebrating the Life June 6 at Church of the Lord Jesus Christ of the Apostolic Faitgt, Bishop Omega Shelton, Pastor & General Overseer.
Alana Deanne Jones – 41 Forever In Our Hearts Celebration was held June 6 at James C. Boyd Funeral Home.
Solomon Job McCogg – 49 Funeral Service was held June 8th at James C. Boyd’s Funeral Home Chapel.
Robbie Nell Vinson – 84 Celebration Of Life was held June 6 at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Rev. Henry E. Green, III officiating