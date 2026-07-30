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    James C. Boyd Funeral Home Services

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    Susie Mildred Campbell Dorsett – 86   Funeral service was held July 7th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Bishop Sylvester Robbins, Sr. officiating.

    Harry Lloyd Francis, Sr. Funeral service was held July 25th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel.

    Dennis “Moss” Lockhart – 74  Funeral service was held July 24th  at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Pastor David Deal officiating.

    Jasmine “Coach Robinson” Robinson – 46  Funeral service was held July 25th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Pastor Jimmy B. Witherspoon, Jr. officiating.

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    Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

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