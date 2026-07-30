James C. Boyd Funeral Home Services

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Susie Mildred Campbell Dorsett – 86 Funeral service was held July 7th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Bishop Sylvester Robbins, Sr. officiating.

Harry Lloyd Francis, Sr. Funeral service was held July 25th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel.

Dennis “Moss” Lockhart – 74 Funeral service was held July 24th at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Pastor David Deal officiating.