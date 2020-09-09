James C. Boyd Funeral Home Services

ANGLIN

Funeral services for the late Robins Denise Anglin – 62 were held September 5 at Hopewell Baptist Church with Dr. Robert C. Stanley officiating.

ARVINGER

Funeral services for the late Helen J. Arvinger – 85 were held September 5 at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Rev. Bobby L. DeBerry officiating.

LOPEZ- Not Picture

Funeral services for the late Jorge Lopez, Sr. – 66.

MCCLENDON

Funeral services for the late Jimmy Jerome McClendon, Sr. – 80 were held September 5 at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Min. Connie Thompson officiating.

POLICE

Funeral services for the late Robert Lee Police – 65 were held September 5 at Emmanuel House of Prayer, Inc with Bishop Will Brantley officiating.

SLY

Funeral services for the late Wanda Marie Sly – 68 were held September 5 at Emmanuel House of Prayer, Inc with Pastor Shirley Harold officiating.