James C. Boyd Funeral Home Services

September 8, 2020 Carma Henry Obituaries 0

ANGLIN

Funeral services for the late Robins Denise Anglin – 62 were held September 5 at Hopewell Baptist Church with Dr. Robert C. Stanley officiating.

ARVINGER

Funeral services for the late Helen J. Arvinger – 85   were held September 5 at  James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Rev. Bobby L. DeBerry officiating.

LOPEZ- Not Picture

Funeral services for the late Jorge Lopez, Sr. – 66.

 

MCCLENDON

Funeral services for the late Jimmy Jerome McClendon, Sr. – 80  were held September 5 at James C. Boyd’s Memorial Chapel with Min. Connie Thompson officiating.

POLICE

Funeral services for the late Robert Lee Police – 65 were held September 5 at Emmanuel House of Prayer, Inc with Bishop Will Brantley officiating.

 

SLY

Funeral services for the late Wanda Marie Sly – 68 were held September 5 at Emmanuel House of Prayer, Inc with Pastor Shirley Harold officiating.

About Carma Henry 16064 Articles
Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*