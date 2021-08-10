Jamie Lynn Spears Shares Tearful Video In Wake Of Conflict With Sister Britney

WASHINGTON — American actor Jamie Lynn recently shared an emotional video on her social media. She is heard crying and comforted by her 3-year-old daughter, days after her Instagram conflict with sister Britney Spears.

Lynn took to her Instagram story and posted what sounds like tearful audio.

“It’ll be okay, mom, it has to be okay, mom,” her 3-year-old daughter Ivey is heard saying in the audio.

“Thank you, baby,” said Lynn as she fights back the tears.

The audio, recorded on Aug. 7, 2021 night, points to the problem in the Spears family. Spears has already revealed that she believes her mother, father, and sister have all betrayed her over the conservatorship.

“Never forget who ignored you when you needed them and who helped you before you even had to ask,” said Spears last month in a now-deleted post.

“How dare the people you love the most say anything at all … did they even put a hand out to even lift me up at the TIME !!!??? How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE … did you put your hand out when I was drowning???? (sic).”

Lynn posted a video on her Instagram story in June 2021, on the heels of Spears’s courtroom testimony, saying she fully supports Spears’s move to terminate the 13-year conservatorship.

“Maybe I didn’t support her the way the public would like me to, with a hashtag on a public platform, but I can assure you that I’ve supported my sister long before there was a hashtag, and I’ll support her long after,” said Lynn at the time.

Spears and her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, have been mounting a full-court press to remove Lynn from the conservatorship, a prelude to asking the judge to end the conservatorship, which has been running for more than 13 years.