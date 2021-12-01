“JAYSON BOEBERT IS A PERVERT”

LETTER TO EDITOR

By Jake Pickering

“Hello, my name is Billy Bob, and I don’t give a damn. I got myself some white sheets straight from the Ku Klux Klan. I got myself a daughter and she’s a Mongoloid, because I married my sister and our gene pool’s been destroyed… This is a tiny town, and we don’t want you comin’ round…” — from the 1985 song “Tiny Town” by The Dead Milkmen

Colorado Congresswoman Lauren BoebertIs married to a convicted sex offender perv!

Now we all know why Lauren loves Trump.

Like husband Jayson, Trump is disturbed! Donald Trump can’t stop talking about sex He’d like to have with his daughter Ivanka & Lauren’s sick husband Jayson Boebert was convicted multiple times in Colorado.

Not only was Jayson jailed for lewd acts Involving young girls, but his penis is also tattooed.

Jayson displayed his ink in a bowling alley, pulling out his inked junk for girls to see.

But these young girls didn’t ask for that, So, local authorities were notified rapidly.

Off to jail for sex crimes sick Jayson went, And Colorado his nut wife now represents!

She’s just another example of GOP insanity & Mr. Boebert physically abuses his family.

In fact, Jayson was also convicted of this: He beat up his wife Lauren while pregnant.

So, it’s understandable why she’s insane. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) has a broken brain.

But that’s still no excuse for her racist hate. Is her tiny hometown of Rifle, CO to blame?