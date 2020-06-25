Johnny L. McCray, Jr. Elected President of Bethune Cookman University National Alumni

By Charles Moseley

You would be hard pressed to find a family more deeply rooted with Bethune Cookman University than that of Johnny L. McCray, Jr., of Pompano Beach, Florida. The McCrays boast seven family members who have graduated from there over three generations. They include: his father and mother Johnny L. McCray, Sr. and Hattie McCray; his siblings Casandra and Lawal; and his sons Johnny III and Arlon, who played basketball and football respectively for the Wildcats. In addition, Lawal McCray is an assistant football coach for the Wildcats.

Consequently, the recent election of Johnny L. McCray, Jr. as the president of the Bethune Cookman University National Alumni Association came as no surprise when announced recently. McCray has distinguished himself as a big BC-U Wildcat supporter over the years, while maintaining a thriving law practice in Pompano Beach.

McCray’s love for his alma mater stems back to his childhood when his parents first exposed him to what was known back then, as Bethune-Cookman College during the sixties. From then on it has truly been a family affair.

In 1991 his family was bestowed with the BC-U President’s Total Family Award which is given to distinguished families which have attended the university.

Both of McCray’s parents were educators for many years in the Broward County Public Schools System. It goes without saying they stressed education as the key to success.

After graduating from Nova High in Davie, Florida in 1974, McCray Junior embarked on a journey that would prove very successful after making the wise decision to attend Bethune-Cookman University.

While at BC-U McCray distinguished himself in the classroom where he graduated magna cum laude as well as in extra-curricular activities including Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., and President of his senior class.

McCray distinguished himself at the Howard University School of Law where he graduated in the top 16 percent of his class in 1981.

After graduating from law school, McCray returned to South Florida to work in the Palm Beach Public Defenders Office. He then accepted a three-year clerkship under the late Hon. Wilkie D. Ferguson, Jr. in the Florida Third District Court of Appeals.

Over the past 40 years McCray has developed a reputation as one of South Florida’s top criminal defense attorneys as well as civil rights activist.

He is a member of the Pompano Beach Masonic Lodge #409, National Bar Association, T. J. Reddick Association and dedicated member of Bethel A.M.E. Church in Pompano Beach, Florida under Rev. Eddie Moise, Jr.

His professional achievements include Vice-President Legal Counsel, North Broward NAACP, BC-U Magnificent 100 Alumni Award, MEAC Distinguished Alumni Award, Broward County Attorney of the Year Black Achievers Award.

“I would like to congratulate Johnny McCray on being elected the new president of the National Alumni Association of Bethune Cookman University. I have known Johnny McCray for many years, and he is the epitome of a dedicated alumnus. Johnnie is a forward thinker and I feel he is the right fit” at this time as we rebrand the National Alumni Association. He does not have tunnel vision and is willing to listen to other people’s ideas and suggestions. He is action based in result driven. This will take the National Alumni Association to new levels. I plan to support Johnnie in his new office and do all I can to move the school forward.” Michael Shorter, Chairman of the Board of Visitors BC-U.

“Johnny McCray’s steadfast service to Bethune-Cookman is regarded as exemplary and relevant to the preservation of our mission and legacy. As newly elected president, Alumnus McCray will seize this moment to lead the National Alumni Association of Bethune-Cookman University into a new era. His approach to provide an open and inclusive organization for alumni of every generation ignites excitement and collaboration.

Lanita F. Parrish, Former President (2005-2009), Palm Beach County Alumni Chapter:

“ I have known Johnny all my life as a church member at Bethel A.M.E. Church in Pompano Beach. I have observed him give his time and his talents to our church and our community. If you know Johnny, you know that he loves God, his family, his community, and Bethune-Cookman University. I have full trust and confidence in him that he will lead us in the right direction,” Kia M. Moore, Ms. Broward County Alumni BC-U.

McCray is married to Karen Fuller-McCray and has four children: Lauren, Amber, Johnny III and Arlen Javon.