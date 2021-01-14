Joy Reid Says BLM Protesters Would Be ‘Shackled, Arrested or Dead’ in Viral Speech on Race

A Message From The Publisher

“Sometimes adding to the truth can be energy used on other causes. I do believe that Joy Reid’s summary of the traitorous actions on our government is one of those times where there is no further need for me to add to it. I agree wholeheartedly with Joy’s sentiments and her constructive dissecting of white privilege and the ill effects of the inbreeding of racism. Please if you have not heard Joy Reid’s speech, scan the QR Code below with your smartphone camera.”

Yours in the struggle,

Bobby R. Henry, Sr.