Joy Reid Slams JD Vance For Saying She Should Have More Gratitude For U.S.

By BIN

Political commentator Joy Reid is calling out Vice President J.D. Vance for suggesting she should show more “gratitude” to America for her success.

The comment came in response to a resurfaced clip of Reid and author Ta-Nehisi Coates discussing the immigrant experience and racism in America

Joy Reid has had such a good life in this country. It’s been overwhelmingly kind and gracious to her. She is far wealthier than most. Yet she oozes with contempt.

Reid, whose parents immigrated from the Republic of Congo and Guyana, slammed Vance’s remark as patronizing and dangerous.

“Waking up… to the reality that the vice president of the United States deliberately put a target on you… is something,” Reid wrote on Threads.

Reid noted that as a Black immigrant’s daughter, Vance’s framing felt like a direct threat, especially given the rising political hostility toward nonwhite immigrants.

On Substack, Reid wrote that she doesn’t “feel the need to take advice” from a man “whose moral North Star is Curtis Yarvin,” referencing the far-right political theorist. She added that the idea that Black success requires gratitude to white America is “just the same old racist balderdash” from the right.

The exchange between Reid and Vance follows previous feuds between the two, including a recent debate over affirmative action and elite college admissions.

“The vice president has too much time on his hands,” Reed said of Vance’s latest comments.