Judge Denies Request for New Trial of Southern, lL Man Wrongfully Convicted of Sexually Assaulting His Daughter.

Submitted by Nicque Montgomery

Civil Rights Attorney Jennifer Bonjean Releases a Statement Regarding David Ian Blue’s Innocence (Black PR Wire) After over a month delay, Judge Michelle M. Schafer, of Williamson County Illinois, denied Civil Rights Attorney Jennifer Bonjean’s request for a retrial for wrongfully convicted David Ian Blue. Blue was convicted of sexual assault, on September 10, 2021, by bench trial by Judge Michelle Schafer. “False accusations are present in 85% of wrongful convictions of child sexual assaults,” According to the National Registry for Exonerations. Blue is a victim of an unjust system, where Black men are disproportionately impacted by harmful judicial practices and wrongful convictions.

At Blue’s sentencing hearing on October 18, 2021, where he was facing up to 60 years in prison, 12 testified in person as character witnesses, and 17 wrote letters including his employer, neighbors, and life-long friends.

The judge stated she had never seen a case like David’s, with this level of support, and sentenced him to 6 years. Dr. Michael Blue and Dr. Brunette Blue (the “Blue Family”) hired Jennifer Bonjean, Esq., of the Bonjean Law Group with hopes to vacate Blue’s sentence due to improper judicial practices and civil rights errors made by his previous attorney and Judge Michelle Schafer. A motion hearing was held on January 14, 2022, to vacate the sentence or immediately provide a retrial for the many constitutional errors that occurred during the trial. Schafer denied the request to vacate the sentence on January 14, 2022, and on February 17, 2022, Schafer issued her ruling denying Bonjean’s request for a retrial. The Blue family has decided to pursue an appeal.

Upon news of the ruling, David Ian Blue & Civil Rights Attorney Jennifer Bonjean of the Bonjean Law Group. released the following statements. DAVID IAN BLUE STATEMENT “I am not surprised by this judge’s decision not to grant a new trial. From the beginning, this has been a verdict of convenience to prevent difficult questions from being raised about the defense, police Investigations, the CAC office’s behavior, how a case could get so far with no corroborative evidence. What will surprise these bad actors is my resolve. JENNIFER BONJEAN STATEMENT “We are disappointed that the trial judge did not do what was plainly necessary in this case – that is – grant Mr. Blue a new trial.

But we are not entirely surprised, because judges are not quick to admit their mistakes. This judge has gone so far as to attempt to recast the record to obscure the grave error that was made in this case. But that will not withstand scrutiny in the long run. The record speaks for itself. Our fight will continue in the appellate court where we are confident that justice will prevail.” For more information about David Ian Blue and the wrongful conviction case, visit www.FreeDavidIanBlue.org.