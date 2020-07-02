 Justice for Breonna Taylor

July 2, 2020 Carma Henry Local News 0

Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored these editorial  contributions made by local students.

Layla Davidson

By Layla Davidson

A little past mid-night on March 13, Louisville police officers, executing a search warrant, used a battering ram to enter the apartment of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old African American. Taylor and her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, had been in bed, but got up when they heard a loud banging at the door. The police also fired several shots, hitting Ms. Taylor at least eight times. It has been over three months and those officers who killed Taylor haven’t been arrested. Why is it taking three months to arrest the officers that killed her? The saying goes “Innocent until proven guilty.” However, with Black people it is guilty until proven innocent. There are so many things America needs to improve on. Without us Black people using our voice, there will never be improvement or change. We have to keep protesting and speaking out. I don’t know about you, but I have had enough of being oppressed and not being treated equally. This injustice needs to stop!

About Carma Henry 15705 Articles
Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

Related Articles

Local News

Growing the Voices of Our Future

April 3, 2019 Carma Henry Local News 0

In a joint effort to get students involved with the Children Services Council’s 2019 Broward AWARE! Protecting OUR Children campaign: Growing the Voices of Our Future, the Westside Gazette will engage youth in a photovoice (photojournalism) project.  The youth will tell their stories through the written word and through the lens of cameras they will operate as photojournalists focusing on but not limited to the Broward AWARE campaign. […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*