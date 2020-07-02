 Justice for Breonna Taylor

Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored these editorial contributions made by local students.

By Layla Davidson

A little past mid-night on March 13, Louisville police officers, executing a search warrant, used a battering ram to enter the apartment of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old African American. Taylor and her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, had been in bed, but got up when they heard a loud banging at the door. The police also fired several shots, hitting Ms. Taylor at least eight times. It has been over three months and those officers who killed Taylor haven’t been arrested. Why is it taking three months to arrest the officers that killed her? The saying goes “Innocent until proven guilty.” However, with Black people it is guilty until proven innocent. There are so many things America needs to improve on. Without us Black people using our voice, there will never be improvement or change. We have to keep protesting and speaking out. I don’t know about you, but I have had enough of being oppressed and not being treated equally. This injustice needs to stop!