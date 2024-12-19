Justified Anger but Unacceptable Violence

By William McCormick

Dear Westside Gazette,

The recent shooting of UHC CEO Brian Thompson has left many communities in shock and mourning. While it is critical to acknowledge the deep-seated frustrations that exist within our healthcare system, it is equally important to condemn the violence that has no place in our discourse or our society.

Now as interim president of South Florida’s only Historically Black College and University (HBCU), prior to this new role I spent over 30 years in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries advocating for equity among patients and providers. Throughout my career I know firsthand the experiences that highlight a pressing issue within our healthcare landscape: the systemic denial of medical claims by insurance companies, which often leaves vulnerable populations without the care they desperately need.

Insurance companies frequently deny medical claims based on vague criteria and algorithms that prioritize cost over individual needs. Requests for medical necessity, prior authorizations, and access to appropriate medications are often subjected to bureaucratic hurdles that disregard the unique circumstances of each patient. In many cases, the decision to approve care is derived from an average of benefits rather than an assessment of individual patient circumstances.

Moreover, the grim reality is that where we live often dictates the quality of care we receive. Our zip codes can inadvertently become indicators of our health outcomes, as socioeconomic factors influence not only access to care but also the types of benefits that insurance providers are willing to offer. This systemic inequity breeds justified anger among those who find themselves caught in a web of denied claims and inadequate support.

While the anger surrounding these injustices is valid, it must be channeled towards constructive solutions. We must advocate for systemic reform that prioritizes patient care, demands transparency from insurance providers, and ensures equitable access to necessary treatments. Violence is never the answer; instead, we should strive to foster dialogue, build understanding, and work collaboratively towards a healthcare system that values every individual’s right to receive the care they need.

In memory of those affected by this tragic incident, let us unite in our pursuit of meaningful change. It is only through compassion, advocacy, and a commitment to justice that we can honor the lives lost and create a future where healthcare equity is a reality for all.