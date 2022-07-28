Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

Kate McClure launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for a homeless veteran, claiming that she wants to get him off the streets. With over 14,000 donors, the story went viral and made national headlines. After fees, the scammer made around $367,000 total. The money was spent on a BMW, a New Year’s Eve trip to Las Vegas, casino gambling, Louis Vuitton handbags, and other items. She is now sentenced to one year and one day in prison for her role in stealing almost $400,000 from GoFundMe donors.

Submitted Layla Davidson