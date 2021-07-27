Killer School Kidnapers Release 28 Nigerian Students

LAGOS, Nigeria — Kidnappers in Nigeria’s northern state of Kaduna, on July 25, 2021, released 28 of more than 120 Bethel Baptist High School students abducted at the beginning of July 2021.

About 80 students are still captive, the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria in Kaduna, John Hayab, said in a statement.

The kidnappers abducted 121 students from the secondary school in northern Nigeria on July 5, in the northern town of Damishi.

For each of them, the kidnappers demanded a 500,000 Nigerian nairas [$1,216] ransom.

The abductors later released a hostage on health grounds, and at least five escaped, it further reported.

Umma Ahmed, an official in charge of education affairs in the state, said that the 13 schools were closed due to their vulnerability to gunmen attacks.