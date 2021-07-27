Killer School Kidnapers Release 28 Nigerian Students

LAGOS, Nigeria — Kidnappers in Nigeria’s northern state of Kaduna, on July 25, 2021, released 28 of more than 120 Bethel Baptist High School students abducted at the beginning of July 2021.
About 80 students are still captive, the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria in Kaduna, John Hayab, said in a statement.
The kidnappers abducted 121 students from the secondary school in northern Nigeria on July 5, in the northern town of Damishi.
For each of them, the kidnappers demanded a 500,000 Nigerian nairas [$1,216] ransom.
The abductors later released a hostage on health grounds, and at least five escaped, it further reported.
Umma Ahmed, an official in charge of education affairs in the state, said that the 13 schools were closed due to their vulnerability to gunmen attacks.
Nigerian police said that the actual number of students kidnaped by the gunmen on July 5 has yet to be determined, but 26 students and one teacher had regained their freedom as security operatives chased after the gunmen.
Kidnap-for-ransom attacks have plagued northern Nigeria in recent years, disrupting education activities.
Shooters attacked the Federal Government College in Birnin Yauri, a province in Kebbi State, northwestern Nigeria, on June 18, kidnaped five teachers and more than 80 students, mostly girls.
The heavily armed bandits entered the town on motorcycles from the neighboring Rijau forest in Niger State.
A teacher at the school who witnessed the attack said the armed bandits broke through the gate, killed a police officer, and went straight to the students in classes.
Nafiu Abubakar, the spokesperson for Kebbi State Police Command, confirmed the killing of one of his officers during the attack.
“There was gunfire between the gunmen and policemen who attempted to repel the attack,” Abubakar said.
“It was in the gunfight that we lost a policeman, and some student sustained injuries.”
This was the third assault in less than a month by armed gangs in Kebbi State, a region where kidnap for ransom is rapidly becoming an established criminal industry.
On April 20, 2021, armed bandits stormed Kasarami village in the Chikun province of Kaduna State and kidnaped at least 20 students and two staff members.
After one month in captivity, the kidnappers released 15 students but killed five.
A report by United Nations Children’s Fund shows that out of the 10.5 million out-of-school children in Nigeria, 30 percent are in northern Nigeria.
A report from SB Morgen, an intelligence firm, said terrified parents, foreign governments, and multinationals paid at least $18 million to kidnapers between June 2011 and March 2020.
The report, titled “The Economics of the Kidnap Industry in Nigeria,” found that the majority of that figure (nearly $11 million) was paid out from 2016 to March 2020, “indicating that kidnappings are becoming more lucrative.”
In reaction to the ransom payment to criminal gangs, Senator Ezenwa Francis Onyewuchi sponsored a bill criminalizing the payment and receiving ransom money for kidnaped persons.
The Terrorism Prevention (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which has sailed through the second reading in the Senate, recommends a 15-year sentence for anyone who pays ransom to kidnappers.
