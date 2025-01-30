KKK Posting Flyers In Kentucky Telling Immigrants To ‘Leave Now’

Advertisement

By BIN

Kentucky authorities have launched an investigation after racist Ku Klux Klan (KKK) flyers telling immigrants to “leave now” surfaced in multiple cities.

According to photos obtained by WKRC, the racist flyers, found in Ludlow, Fort Wright, and Fort Mitchell, depict a cartoon Uncle Sam kicking a family of five and holding a proclamation referring to “Mass Deportation” on January 20, which marked President Donald Trump’s Inauguration Day. The flyer also urged citizens to “Monitor & Track all Immigrants REPORT THEM ALL.”

“We are aware and have already taken one report for this disturbing and disgusting KKK propaganda that is being passed around our community. This hateful garbage has been turning up in other cities as well,” the Ludlow Police Department said in a statement on Tuesday (January 21). “We do not support or condone this type of behavior and if you feel that you are being harassed or threatened DO NOT HESITATE in calling and filing a police report.”

The flyers were produced by the KKK based in Maysville, Ky. At the bottom of the flyer, the white supremacist group invited people to join and offered to send informational packets and applications for $1.

“On behalf of myself, Council, and Staff, I want to condemn this flyer and state in the strongest possible terms that this type of hateful garbage is loathsome and deplorable, does not represent the Fort Wright Community or the values of our businesses and residents, will not be tolerated in the City of Fort Wright and should not be tolerated by our society as a whole,” Mayor Dave Hatter said in a statement, adding that he encourages residents to “stay alert and report anything suspicious.”

Bellevue Police Chief Jon McClain said he has contacted the FBI about the racist flyers.

“I sent an email to the agent in charge of the Covington office to let them know this propaganda is making its rounds,” McClain said in a statement.