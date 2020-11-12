L.A. Lee YMCA & Mizell Community Center welcomes new Director of Arts and Theatre

By Tongelia Milton

SOUTH FLORIDA, November 6, 2020]– The YMCA of South Florida welcomes Cathleen Dean as its new Director of Arts and Theatre Performance. Her focus will be on planning, opening and programing the YMCA’s Victory Black Box Theatre at the new L.A. Lee YMCA & Mizell Community Center, 1409 NW Sistrunk Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, opening in April 2021.

“The YMCA is excited to have Cathleen join our team,” said Sheryl A. Woods, YMCA of South Florida President & CEO. “The Victory Black Box Theatre is an integral part of the new L.A. Lee-YMCA & Mizell Community Center. Bringing the cultural arts back to the Sistrunk community was important to the residents. With Cathleen’s help, we will be able to provide not only cultural programming, but arts education, and knowledge of behind the scenes performing arts aspects like production management and technical skills.”

Dean is a seasoned film and cultural arts programmer with more than 20 years of professional experience. Her experience includes film production and direction, arts education, theater management, and television reporting and production.

Dean stated that her vision includes “engaging, connecting and communicating with the community.” She added that with her guidance, the Y will “offer art and cultural programming that reflects the rich history and legacy of the pioneers who built Sistrunk. The new L.A Lee YMCA was created with the intention of honoring the history and pioneers of the community. As we develop a culture of artistic excellence through creative expression, our intention of honoring that legacy will be realized.”

During her career, she has received numerous grants and awards. Most recently, the film she produced titled “Being,” won Best Short Film at the Martha’s Vineyard International Film Festival. Other recognition has come from Wolfson CineSlam, Miami Film Festival, Suncoast Regional Emmy, SistrunkAIR, Broward County Creative Investment Program, Miami Fashion Film Festival and Red Shorts Film Festival.

She received a Bachelors Degree in History from Columbia University and a Master of Fine Arts from the University of Miami. She is a member of the Writer’s Guild of America East (WGAE), National Association of Television Production Executives (NATPE), and Broadcast Education Association (BEA).