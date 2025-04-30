Lambda Alpha Alpha Chapter and Frances J. Bright Join Forces for Street Adoption in Delray Beach

Advertisement

Submitted by Jeffery P. Jones

The Lambda Alpha Alpha Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. (“LAA”) and the Frances J. Bright Woman’s Club Charitable Foundation, Inc. (“FJB”) are joining forces to conduct street cleanup on the 10th Avenue corridor and NW 2nd Street in Delray Beach, Florida. The groups will convene on Saturday, May 17, 2025 at 7:30 am at Pompey Park located at 1101 NW 2nd Street, Delray Beach, FL to obtain bags, gloves, and trash grabbers. LAA and FJB seek to improve the overall cleanliness and health of the community by removing debris, litter, and trash from the streets and public spaces.

The Lambda Alpha Alpha Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. represents a cross section of members from a variety of professions and careers including Business and Franchise Owners, Chief of Police, Engineering, Fire Fighting and Paramedics, Law Enforcement, Attorneys, Doctors, Mental Health Services, National Football League, School Administrators and Teachers, and many other professions. Recently, LAA received 5 Proclamations for its outstanding work in the community from the Florida Senate, Florida House of Representatives, Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners, Boynton Beach City Commission, and Delray Beach City Commission. Most notably, LAA painted and landscaped the homes of 22 caregivers and seniors, awarded more than $300,000.00 to high school seniors, showcased the creative talents of students at its Talent Hunt Program, and serve as the lead of the Delray Beach Street Adoption Program for the 10thAvenue Corridor for the last 20 years. LAA celebrates 45 years of service.

Frances J. Bright Woman’s Club Charitable Foundation, Inc. is named in honor of Frances J. Bright, the first African American school teacher in the Delray Beach area. The Club was formed in 1959 for the purpose of offering community service and fostering growth and interest in cultural activities. FJB proudly sponsors programs designed to cultivate leadership and exemplary qualities among senior high school young ladies, fostering their development into finer women. In 1968, the Debutante Program began. The program focuses on several components: education, etiquette, cultural activities, and faith.

FJB provides scholarships to high school seniors and has raised over $520,000 for scholarships and events in South Florida. FJB exemplifies its motto, “Dedicated to Service,” through its unwavering commitment to community initiatives and impactful programs.