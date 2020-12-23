Lap of Luxury: Cool Ice Hotel Opens in Lapland 

JUKKASJARVI, Sweden — A Swedish ice hotel has opened its doors just 124 miles from the Arctic Circle with stunning art sculptures created by local artists.

Icehotel 31 is in Jukkasjarvi in the municipality of Kiruna, located in the northernmost Swedish province of Lapland.

The annual seasonal hotel debuted this year in December.

The pop-up part of the hotel only exists during the winter months and this is its 31st iteration, hence its 2020 name.

A centerpiece of the temporary hotel is its stunning art sculptures, whose distinct designs were created by 35 Swedish artists, chosen to help create 12 one-of-a-kind ice suites, according to Icehotel.

The hotel usually accepts artists from around the world. However, Icehotel creative director Luca Roncoroni explained the pandemic forced them to take a different approach this year and only use sculptures by Swedes. But he promises guests a stay will still be memorable and mesmerizing.

The images show the rooms made up of ice-sculpture decorations and bed frames. The art — and parts of the hotel — are created using ice blocks from the River Torne. The ice is then returned to the river in the springtime.

The hotel offers guests a wide range of art displays, accompanied by audio guides explaining the story behind each piece.

Guests also have access to saunas, a frozen forest display, award-winning food and outdoor winter sports.

Icehotel 31 will be open until April 11, 2021.