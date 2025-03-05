LaVar Ball says ‘everyone heard’ about his amputated foot

Advertisement

By CHUCK SCHILKEN | LOS ANGELES TIMES/TNS

LaVar Ball confirmed a recent report that his right foot has been amputated.

And he offered that information in the most LaVar Ball way possible.

Over the last month or so, Ball — the famously vociferous father of NBA stars Lonzo and LaMelo Ball and their brother LiAngelo Ball, who played in the NBA G League and is now a rising hip-hop star — has been appearing in short video clips posted by TikTok user Primby.

In the most recent two clips, a characteristically loud and upbeat Ball addressed the reports about his health, while also taking credit for an apparent uptick in popularity for Primby’s social media account.

“Everyone heard what happened,” Ball said in a video post- ed late last week.

“And y’all can take my foot, but you know what you can’t take? That Primby account!”

Ball returned to the account Sunday, Feb. 23 with more.

“Did y’all forget I’m LaVar? If I wanted to, I’d grow it back!”

Both videos end the way many of Ball’s clips on Primby’s ac- count end, with Ball singing a particular line from son LiAngelo’s hit single “Tweaker” — “I might swerve, bend that corner, whoa-oh-oh.” It is unclear what medical condition led to the apparent amputation. The Los Angeles Times was unable to reach Ball or comment, and his company, Big Baller Brand, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ball became a well-known figure in the world of sports while his sons were basketball stars at Chino Hills High School. He used his over-the-top personality to promote not only the three younger Balls, but also himself — once bragging that he could have beaten Michael Jordan in a one-on-one basketball game — and his own business ventures.