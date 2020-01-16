Library “Cultural Conversations” Series and Workshop Discusses HIV/AIDS

Special guest speaker is activist Morris Singletary

BROWARD COUNTY, FL – Broward County Library presents a free program series, “Cultural Conversations at the Center,” with guest speaker Morris Anthony Singletary, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., on Thursday, February 6th at the African American Research Library & Cultural Center (AARLCC), 2650 Sistrunk Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311, (954) 357-6282. Singletary will also give his workshop, “Stigma, Stigma, Stigma: A Discussion About Church, Community and Self” at 6 p.m., on Friday, February 7th at Main Library, 100 S Andrews Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301, (954) 357-7444.

For the Cultural Conversations at the Center, Singletary will speak on “Love and Positivity,” telling his personal story of living, winning and thriving with HIV. His motivational talk will be followed by an audience question and answer segment where questions can be submitted anonymously at the event. Singletary brings a message of hope and faith to those dealing with HIV, reassuring them of support in their own communities and in the sight of God.

Diagnosed with HIV in 2006, Singletary overcame illness and substance abuse to cofound of THRIVE (THRIVE: Targeted Highly-Effective Interventions to Reverse the HIV Epidemic) and become a peer educator and activist establishing the Pozitive 2 Positive Initiative. His appearances are in recognition of National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, dedicated to improving education, testing, and treatment of HIV/AIDS within Black communities.

Cultural Conversations at the Center take place on the first Thursday of every month at AARLCC and feature intellectually stimulating programs with thought and industry leaders, scholars, educators, film-makers, artists and others whose work celebrates and illuminates aspects of Black history and culture.

Sponsorship for the Cultural Conversations at the Center is provided by the Friends of the African-American Research Library and Cultural Center, the Westside Gazette, Pozitive 2 Positive Initiative, and Infinity Transportation. For additional information on the upcoming series, contact Makiba Foster at mjfoster@broward.org or (954) 357-6176. Cultural Conversations at the Center is a free program and registration via Eventbrite is requested.