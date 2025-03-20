Life’s Equalizers: Liberty, Tribulations & Death

Advertisement

“Life’s equalizers: liberty, tribulations, and death symbolize humankind’s experiences and destination.” John Johnson II, 03/19/25

By John Johnson II

Life, liberty, and free will are sacred gifts to humankind, while morality and freedom are humanity’s greatest contributions. Yet, regardless of wealth or status, all must face life’s equalizers: liberty, tribulations, and death.

If these forces are divinely ordained, why does humanity so often restrict freedom and inflict harm? Fear of losing control drives actions that suppress liberties and impose suffering. This struggle is evident in history and politics, from Patrick Henry’s cry—“Give me liberty, or give me death”—to modern debates over the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, which impacts undocumented immigrants and raises concerns about balancing security with freedom.

Tribulations, whether personal hardships, economic turmoil, or political instability, affect all people. Today, America faces a crisis: addressing immigration, protecting liberties, and curbing violence. Leaders must act with prudence and tolerance to navigate these challenges.

Winning an election, even decisively, does not justify governing with personal animus. Federal employees who have served faithfully should not face unjust dismissals or public scorn. If reorganization is necessary, it must be lawful, transparent, and free of political retribution.

A government purge should never be counted among life’s equalizers. Liberty, tribulations, and death are inevitable—but oppression should not be.

YOU BE THE JUDGE