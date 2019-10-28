Linda Johnson Rice to celebrate holiday created in her father’s name

John H. Johnson Day to Honor the Founder of Ebony and Jet Magazines

NATIONWIDE (BlackNews.com) — Linda Johnson Rice will be the featured speaker at two celebrations honoring her father during John H. Johnson Day, Friday, November 1, 2019. Johnson Rice will speak at the John H. Johnson Museum, 604 President Street/Courthouse Square, Arkansas City (Desha County) at 10 a.m.; and Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, 501 West 9th Street, Little Rock at 5:30 p.m. John H. Johnson Day was established April 16, 2019 during the 92nd General Assembly.

Johnson Rice is chairman and CEO of Johnson Publishing Company (JPC), owner of the global beauty brand for women of color Fashion Fair Cosmetics and the former Chairman Emeritus of Ebony Media Operations, parent company of Ebony and Jet magazine brands. Her influence spans business and editorial, from planning the strategic direction of the global beauty brand to setting the tone of the heritage magazines.

The daughter of JPC founders John H. and Eunice W. Johnson, Johnson Rice was a constant presence at the Ebony/Jet headquarters while growing up and tapped as the company’s future leader. She studied journalism at the University of Southern California, Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, then returned to Chicago to work at JPC during the day and earn her master’s degree from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management at night.

For more information on John H. Johnson Museum and John H. Johnson Day, visit www.johnhjohnsonmuseum.org

