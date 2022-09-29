Local Businesses Give Back to Community During Children’s Harbor’s Fit 4 School 

PEMBROKE PINES, FL — Children and families in the Children’s Harbor Family Strengthening Program, which prevents children from entering the foster care system by improving the stability in their home lives, were recently treated to a back-to-school backpack giveaway and Fit 4 School party at Brown’s Harbor, a supportive housing community that offers on-site staff, training, and support services for young adults who have aged out of the foster care system.

Fit 4 School came to life with children and their families enjoying a barbecue, music with a DJ, an inflatable obstacle course, a fire extinguisher and safety course, dental screenings and more. Local businesses and organizations were on hand to provide information, resources and school supplies.

Memorial Hospital also offered free health screenings and vaccines for adults.

“The start of the school year can be exciting, but also intimidating, particularly for those children and families who don’t have direct access to resources and services,” said Tiffani Dhooge, president and CEO of Children’s Harbor. “We are so humbled by all of our sponsors, including Allison South Marketing and Goldman Daszkal Personal Injury Attorneys, who partnered with our Family Strengthening Program team for the first ever Fit 4 School benefitting our Children’s Harbor community.”

The Family Strengthening Program at Children’s Harbor prevents children from entering the foster care system by improving the stability of their home lives. Family Support Counselors provide intensive in-home services, counseling and case management to families across Broward County, offering a holistic, full-scope approach to keeping families together. Over the past 23 years, the Family Strengthening team has helped more than 11,000 children in their homes and out of the foster care system.

In addition to Allison South Marketing, Goldman Daszkal Personal Injury Attorneys and Memorial Hospital, sponsors included Children’s Services Council, A Cut Above, Beckett Realty, BMK Media, DJ PRĒC, Fire Ranger, Fiske, Grycon, Jewel Toned Interiors, Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, LiveWell Chiropractic, Marine Resolve Academy, North Broward Chiropractic, Parker Dentistry, and US Health Advisors South Florida Division.