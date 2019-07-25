LOCAL RESEARCHERS PART OF NATIONAL STUDY EVALUATING IF NEW DRUG CAN HELP PEOPLE WITH ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE

T2 Protect AD Study at Brain Matters Research Measures Potential Improvement in People with Mild-to-Moderate AD through Use of Troriluzole

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. –June 26, 2019— Brain Matters Research is now screening participants in a new, national Alzheimer’s disease (AD) clinical research study evaluating the potential benefits of an investigational medicine for people with mild-to-moderate AD.

The Phase 2/3 study, called T2 Protect AD, is evaluating the investigational drug troriluzole (BHV-4157), which may have the potential to protect against, slow down, and even improve memory and thinking problems that increase as Alzheimer’s disease progresses.

Troriluzole is a drug that affects the brain chemical glutamate, which is important for healthy brain function. High glutamate levels in the brain can lead to brain cell dysfunction and disease, including Alzheimer’s disease. Troriluzole normalizes glutamate levels in the brain.

“We are hoping this drug truly makes a difference in this illness,” said Mark Brody, MD, president and founder, Brain Matters Research. “We badly need symptomatic therapies for mild to moderate stages of Alzheimer’s disease, when memory and thinking problems interfere with daily life. What really excites me is that troriluzole has the potential to improve cognitive symptoms in people with Alzheimer’s disease.”

Brain Matters Research is one of more than 40 sites in the U.S. participating in the T2 Protect AD study. The study is sponsored by New Haven-based Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., and is coordinated by the Alzheimer’s Disease Cooperative Study (ADCS), a large clinical research consortium based at the University of California, San Diego.

The T2 Protect AD trial comes at a time when Alzheimer’s research is focused on earlier stages of the disease and there are not as many clinical trials for people already diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. “Simply put, we need to identify more and better treatments for the millions of people already diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and the T2 Protect Study is designed for that population” said Dr. Brody.

Clinicians at the Brain Matters Re-search are now seeking eligible participants for the T2 Protect AD study. To enroll in T2 Protect AD, participants must be between age 50 and 85, diagnosed with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease, and already being treated with Alzheimer’s medications for at least three months. Participants must have a study partner who has regular contact with the clinical trial candidate and is able to attend study visits.

For more information about participating in the T2 Protect AD study at Brain Matters Research, call (561) 381-9060 exit 117 or visit T2ProtectAD.

