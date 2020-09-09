Longest Operating Black-Owned Investment Banking Firm in U.S. Helps Investors Diversify

(Source Blackbusiness.com):

NEW YORK, NY — The longest continuously operating Black-owned investment banking firm in the country, Blaylock Van, LLC, is helping more investment managers, pension funds, and companies interested in diversifying their inclusion of Black- and women-owned firms in the wake of the global pandemic. With offices in eight markets from coast to coast, Blaylock Van’s services include public finance, corporate banking, debt and equity, sales and trading, structured finance, research, and more.

Certified as a Minority Business Enterprise by the State of New York, the State of Wisconsin, the City of New York and the National Minority Supplier Development Council, Blaylock Van is 81 percent Black-owned and 8 percent Native American-owned. As the pandemic has taken a toll on businesses, municipal budgets, and investment portfolios alike, Blaylock Van offers advanced capabilities when it comes to supplier diversity and diversity and inclusion efforts for investors and. issuers.

“More and more clients are reaching out in need of thoughtful solutions for their businesses and funds going forward. Fortunately, we are well-positioned to help firms and governments affected by the pandemic as well as those seeking to solidify their inclusion of African American diversity firms,” said Eric Standifer, CEO and president of Blaylock Van. “Our client base ranges from investment managers to municipalities, and from pension funds to family offices, and our highly qualified team delivers expertise in supporting diverse growth opportunities. We also have a team of professionals with experience in advising CDFIs and MDIs, helping these institutions leverage their capital inefficient ways to address affordable housing programs and lending to communities of color.”

During the pandemic, Black-owned small businesses have been hit disproportionately hard, according to research from the University of California-Santa Cruz, and many minority-owned businesses struggled to find Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. With its diverse strengths and broad reach, Blaylock Van can assist businesses and investors with corporate banking, equity and debt underwriting, real estate financing, and investment opportunities.

In addition, Blaylock Van has hosted interns for several decades through the CORO Foundation, which trains ethical, diverse civic leaders with the aim of creating a wealth of strong and diverse leaders across industries.

About Blaylock Van, LLC

Blaylock Van, LLC (BV) is a Black-owned investment banking and financial services company, providing personalized service for clients across the country. Clients include corporations, municipalities, investment managers, pension funds, and family offices. Global electronic equity and fixed-income trading platforms allow direct market access to more than 40 worldwide exchanges, while proprietary web-based research platform is designed to specifically address the needs of fundamental portfolio managers and analysts. The firm’s headquarters are in New York City, with offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Columbus, Ohio, Dallas, Madison, Wis., Miami, and Oakland, Calif. For more information, please visit https://brv-llc.com

