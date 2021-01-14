Man Shot Dead in California After Denying Orders from the Police

California, USA – An arrest-related death (ARD) took place recently in the USA when the police shot dead a man in the city of Modesto, Stanislaus County, in the US state of California on Dec 29 after he bought a gun and posted a message reading “All I want for Christmas is another dead MPD officer”.

Trevor Robert Seever, the 29-year-old man who has been identified as the suspect was previously involved in dealings with the police. However, it is not clear what were the offences he committed.

The Modesto Police Department received an emergency 911 call from the suspect’s family and dispatched officer Joseph Lamantia to the location. The family claimed that Seever had bought a gun the night before and threatened them while on his way home.



Officers found two disturbing messages in his social media earlier in December, which said, ‘A dead cop is a good cop’ and ‘All I want for Christmas is another dead MPD officer’.

After arriving on the scene, officer Lamantia encountered the suspect outside and ordered him to get on the ground. Seever denied the orders and tried to flee, but the officer struck him several times with a weapon.

A video footage reveals that the victim can be heard screaming after being shot. The officer is calling for backup and an ambulance, holding Seever at gunpoint. He succumbed to his injuries after being transported to a hospital, where he received emergency medical assistance.

No firearms were found at the crime scene.

Whether the officer’s use of force in this incident was justified will be concluded after conducting a thorough investigation regarding the matter. The investigation was on when the reports last came in.

A research team led by Frank Edwards of the School of Criminal Justice at Rutgers University, published a report, “Risk of being killed by police use of force in the US age, race/ethnicity, and sex”. The study used novel data on police-involved deaths to estimate the risk of being killed by police use-of-force in the United States.

“We find that African American men and women, American Indian / Alaska Native men and women, and Latino men face higher lifetime risk of being killed by police than do their white peers,” the study reported. “We find that Latino women and Asian / Pacific Islander men and women face lower risk of being killed by police than do their white peers.”

A report by the US Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Statistics revealed that one out of 10 state and federal prisoners convicted of crimes involving a firearm said that they got weapon through retail shops, such as sporting goods store, pawn shop or gun show.

“An estimated 287,400 prisoners had possessed a firearm during their offense,” the report said. “Among these, more than half (56%) had either stolen it, (6%) found it at the scene of the crime, (7%) obtained it off the street or from the underground market (43%). Most of the remainder (25%) had obtained it from a family member or friend, or as a gift. Seven percent had purchased it under their own name from a licensed firearm dealer.

California has the most comprehensive gun regulations in the US. It is the only state to get an ‘A’ rating, according to the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence.

“The state has seventh-lowest gun death rate in the country and the fourth-lowest crime gun export rate,” it said. “California is one of the first states in the nation to enact an extreme risk protection order law.”

(Edited by Shirish Vishnu Shinde and Gaurab Dasgupta.)