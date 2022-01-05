Marjorie Taylor Greene Points Finger at Black Women After Twitter Permanently Suspends Her

It’s almost as if she just hates Black women and women of color as much as she hates medical science and reliable sources for information.

Written By Zack Linly

(Source NewsOne):

It’s always been clear that Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has made it her political goal to become the Donald Trump sequel nobody asked for except people who think Kid Rock spitting on them at a concert counts as a shower. Well, Greene should be happy now that she’s followed in the ex-president’s footprints and gotten herself permanently suspended from Twitter for spreading dangerous misinformation—and yet she appears to be really salty about it.

Greene said in a statement through her office on Sunday that she got her Twitter fingers chopped off for tweeting statistics from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). According to NBC News, “anyone can report an adverse event to the system, which operates under the Department of Health and Human Services.” In other words, any QMoron with a medical degree from the prestigious University of If It’s On YouTube It Must be True can post nonsense on the site, which is why the department has warned that VAERS is “not designed to determine if a vaccine caused a health problem.

But Greene’s suspension didn’t happen over one incident, according to Twitter, which said in a statement that “repeated violations” landed Dollar Store Ann Coulter on the permanently unfollowed list.

“We permanently suspended the account you referenced (@mtgreenee) for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy,” the statement read. “We’ve been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy.”

Unfortunately, Greene can still access her official congressional account, but that fact hasn’t dissuaded her from being whiny about her personal account getting the boot. And, of course, in true KK-Karen fashion, Greene’s first inclination was to take shots at a bunch of Black women who had nothing to do with anything.

“When Maxine Waters can go to the streets and threaten violence on Twitter, Kamala and Ilhan can bail out rioters on Twitter, and Chief spokesman for terrorist IRGC can tweet mourning Soleimani but I get suspended for tweeting VAERS statistics, Twitter is an enemy to America and can’t handle the truth,” Greene wrote. “That’s fine, I’ll show America we don’t need them and it’s time to defeat our enemies.”

In case you’re wondering why the names of Black women in office who were minding their own business immediately came to the MAGA maiden’s mind—I mean, besides the fact that she’s demonstrably racist—last year, Waters drew the ire of Republicans by simply saying, “We’ve got to stay in the streets, and we’ve got to demand justice” during a Daunte Wright protest in regards to the pending verdict in the murder trial for Derek Chauvin, who was ultimately found guilty for killing George Floyd.

“I am hopeful that we will get a verdict that says, ‘guilty, guilty, guilty,’ and if we don’t, we cannot go away,” she said. “We’ve got to get more confrontational.”

Somehow, a bunch of white conservatives—who didn’t think Trump saying, “Go to the Capitol and fight like hell” had anything to do with Caucasi-D-Day insurrectionists going to the Capitol and, well, rioting like hell—did think “stay in the streets” and “be more confrontational” coming out of a Black woman’s mouth was a call for rioting.

Of course, none of that has anything to do with Waters not being suspended from Twitter since none of her comments were made on Twitter and because she wasn’t violating any Twitter policy. But Greene is just as much a factless, logic-devoid idiot as she is a white nationalist, so her remarks aren’t surprising—nor is her hypocrisy.

I mean, really? Greene wants Vice President Kamala Harris and Rep. Ilhan Omar suspended for bailing out rioters—which, by the way, is also not a violation of Twitter policy—like she hasn’t been campaigning for Capitol rioters for months now?

Also, again, what does any of this have to do with Twitter? How does one bail anyone out of jail on Twitter? What the hell is Greene even talking about?

It’s almost as if Greene just hates Black women and women of color as much as she hates medical science and reliable sources for information.