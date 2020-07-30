Matthew Sanders: “A friend you had in him”

From the family

Matthew Sanders known as “Matt” was born on March 26, 1930 and he was the six child of seven children. Matt, originally from Mansfield Louisiana, which is about 70 miles of dirt road from Grambling State University where he attended and played football.

He played football under the legendary coach Eddie Robinson. Matt was once quoted in an article saying, “Without Coach Rob, I’d be back on the farm, picking cotton. Or gone to Vietnam and gotten killed. But Coach Rob saved me and I love him for that.”

Matt grew up without his father, who died two months before he was born. Matt carries the teachings and affection that Coach Robinson showed his players with him all his life because he too saved the lives of many young people. His feelings for Coach Eddie Robinson were one like a father to son.

While at Grambling State he studied business and received a Bachelor’s Degree. Matt moved to Fort Lauderdale Florida in 1963 after finishing college. He went on to pursue a career with the City of Fort Lauderdale as a supervisor in the Parks and Recreation Department at Sunland Park aka Joseph Carter Park.

During the duration of his employment, Matt became one of the most highly respected employees and was loved by so many. Because of him, many City employees then and some of the current employees in the parks and recreation department got their training and knowledge under Mr. Matt Sanders.

He was always willing and ready to serve to those in need and anyone he encountered.

He retired after 33 illustrious years where he received many awards for his dedication and unwavering service to all those who crossed his path.

Matt acccepted Christ and was baptized at Morning Glory in Mansfield Louisiana. Shortly after relocating to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, he found his church at First Baptist Piney Grove where he served faithfully as a dedicated active member.

He donated his life and much of his time serving the community and feeding the home-less.

Matt took the advice of Coach Robinson by dating and having a girlfriend. “He’d tell us, I recruited you to be a man. So be a man and get your own girlfriend.”

Matt married the love of his life Cecelia Carter-Sanders in 1964 with close family and friends. They celebrated 56 harmonious years of marriage. The union was blessed with three children : Darryl, Roslyn and Sheria.

As a result of his generous spirit and pleasant personality he was loved by many. He enjoyed cooking listening to music, playing dominoes, dancing and grilling for which he was known as the “grill master”.

Above all else he enjoyed his wife, children, spending time with his family and friends. You always had a friend in him. Matthew transitioned peacefully at his home on July 19, 2020 alongside his dedicated wife and devoted daughter.