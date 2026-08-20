Close Menu
    Advertise With Us
    Obituaries

    McWhite’s Funeral Home

    1 Min Read0 Views
    Advertisement

    Victor Barr  Funeral service was held August 15th at National Church Of God.

    Robert H. Bradley, Sr.   Funeral service was held  August 15th at Church of the Living God The Pillar & Ground of the Truth.

    Sonia June Lewis-Brown    Funeral service was held August 13th McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

    George Daughtry  

    Angela Denise Davis    Funeral service was held August 15th   at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

    Antron X. Jackson       Funeral service was held August 15th   at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

    Charlena Lewis        

    Wilbert Moore        Funeral service was held August 15th   at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

    Officer Roshanda L. McWilliams       Funeral service was held August 17th at Praise Tabernacle International Inc.

    Share.

    Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

    Related Posts