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Victor Barr Funeral service was held August 15th at National Church Of God.

Robert H. Bradley, Sr. Funeral service was held August 15th at Church of the Living God The Pillar & Ground of the Truth.

Sonia June Lewis-Brown Funeral service was held August 13th McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

George Daughtry

Angela Denise Davis Funeral service was held August 15th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

Antron X. Jackson Funeral service was held August 15th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.

Charlena Lewis

Wilbert Moore Funeral service was held August 15th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.